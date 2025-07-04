CODEIFAI LIMITED Announces New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

YPB Group Ltd. ( (AU:CDE) ) has issued an announcement.

CODEIFAI LIMITED has announced the issuance of new securities, specifically ordinary fully paid shares, which were approved by shareholders during the company’s Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2025. A total of 19,634,032 shares will be quoted on the ASX, with the issue date set for July 2, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and potentially improve its market position by increasing its capital base.

More about YPB Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,971,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$32.33M

