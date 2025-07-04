CODEIFAI LIMITED Announces New Quotation of Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from YPB Group Ltd. ( (AU:CDE) ).

CODEIFAI LIMITED has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is set to quote 6,416,199 ordinary fully paid securities, which were issued as part of previously announced transactions. This move is likely to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market presence, potentially impacting its stakeholders positively by increasing liquidity and investment opportunities.

More about YPB Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,971,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$32.33M

Find detailed analytics on CDE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue