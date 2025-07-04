CODEIFAI LIMITED Announces Issuance of Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

YPB Group Ltd. ( (AU:CDE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CODEIFAI LIMITED has announced the issue, conversion, or payment up of unquoted equity securities. The company will be issuing 19,634,032 options expiring on various dates at various prices, effective from July 1, 2025. This move indicates a strategic financial maneuver that could potentially impact the company’s capital structure and stakeholder interests.

More about YPB Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,971,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$32.33M

See more data about CDE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue