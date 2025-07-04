Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from YPB Group Ltd. ( (AU:CDE) ).

Codeifai Limited has responded to an ASX price query, confirming that it is not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain recent trading activity in its securities. The company also confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rules and that its responses were authorized under its continuous disclosure policy.

More about YPB Group Ltd.

Codeifai Limited (ASX: CDE) is a leading provider of digital and AI-powered brand solutions listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. The company focuses on empowering brands through smart digital engagement, offering high-margin solutions designed for scalability and profitability, enabling brands to connect deeper, faster, and smarter with consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 7,271,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$35.44M

