Cocoon Holdings Faces Winding-Up Petition Over Alleged Debt

Cocoon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0428) ) has shared an announcement.

Cocoon Holdings Limited has received a winding-up petition filed by a creditor, Ms. Zhou Xin, claiming an unpaid debt of approximately HK$11.1 million. The company asserts that the petition does not currently affect its business operations and is exploring legal options to dismiss the petition. The petition may impact the trading and transfer of the company’s shares, potentially leading to restrictions or suspensions in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS). Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Cocoon Holdings Limited

Cocoon Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various business operations, although specific industry details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 896,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$29.31M

