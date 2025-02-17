Cochlear Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Cochlear Limited ( (AU:COH) ) is now available.

Cochlear Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the buy-back of 3,500 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total number to 65,800. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

More about Cochlear Limited

Cochlear Limited is a company operating in the medical device industry, primarily focusing on the development and distribution of implantable hearing solutions. It specializes in products that help people with severe to profound hearing loss to hear and communicate more effectively.

YTD Price Performance: -8.54%

Average Trading Volume: 88

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.92B

