Cochin Shipyard Limited Submits SEBI Compliance Certificate

The latest announcement is out from Cochin Shipyard Limited ( (IN:COCHINSHIP) ).

Cochin Shipyard Limited has submitted a confirmation certificate in compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. This submission is a routine regulatory requirement, indicating the company’s adherence to compliance standards, which is crucial for maintaining its operational integrity and stakeholder trust.

More about Cochin Shipyard Limited

Cochin Shipyard Limited operates in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, providing a range of services including the construction of vessels and maintenance services. The company is a significant player in the Indian maritime sector, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 752,238

Current Market Cap: 531.7B INR

