Coca-Cola HBC Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

Coca Cola HBC ( (GB:CCH) ) has provided an update.

Coca-Cola HBC AG announced a transaction involving a director, Pantelis (Linos) Doros Lekkas, who purchased 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of 34.50 GBP each, totaling 345,000 GBP. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects managerial confidence in the company’s prospects and is reported in compliance with UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations.

More about Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company, operating in the consumer goods industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages, primarily serving markets across Europe and parts of Africa.

