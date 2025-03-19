Coca-Cola HBC AG Announces Shareholding Restructuring

Coca Cola HBC ( (GB:CCH) ) has shared an update.
Coca-Cola HBC AG announced a restructuring of shareholdings involving the transfer of over two million shares by Carlcan Holding Ltd to Mervail Company, as part of an internal reorganization. This move, associated with a director and PDMR, aligns with regulatory requirements and reflects strategic internal adjustments within the company.
Coca-Cola HBC AG is a leading bottler in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products across various markets.
YTD Price Performance: 26.72%
Average Trading Volume: 678,839
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: £12.55B
