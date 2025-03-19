Coca-Cola HBC AG Announces Shareholding Restructuring

An announcement from Coca Cola HBC ( (GB:CCH) ) is now available.

Coca-Cola HBC AG announced a restructuring of shareholdings involving Carlcan Holding Ltd, a legal entity closely associated with Director and PDMR, Anastasios Leventis. The transaction involved the transfer of over two million shares to Mervail Company (PTC) Ltd, as part of an internal reorganization benefiting the family of the late Avgie Leventis. This move is in compliance with UK and EU Market Abuse Regulations and reflects ongoing strategic adjustments within the company’s governance structure.

More about Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company, operating in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. The company primarily focuses on producing and distributing a wide range of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, and water, across multiple markets.

YTD Price Performance: 26.72%

Average Trading Volume: 678,839

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £12.55B

