Coca-Cola HBC Advances Share Buyback Program

Coca-Cola HBC AG has announced the repurchase of 62,326 of its own shares on various stock exchanges as part of an ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £27.9600 to £28.0000 per share. The shares acquired will be held in treasury, potentially to be used for employee incentive schemes or cancelled upon shareholder approval. Following this latest transaction, the company’s total number of voting rights stands at 362,935,592.

