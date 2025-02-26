Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Initiates Share Buyback Program

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 49,919 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that produces, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries, combining global scale with local expertise. It is listed on several major stock exchanges, including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, the London Stock Exchange, and the Spanish Stock Exchanges.

