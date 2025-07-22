Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Executives Acquire Shares to Align Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has issued an announcement.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by several key executives, including the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, and General Counsel, among others. These transactions, conducted on the Nasdaq Stock Market, reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value through the UK Share Plan. This move is likely to strengthen stakeholder confidence and enhance the company’s market positioning.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of Coca-Cola branded products. The company serves a wide market across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, providing a range of non-alcoholic beverages.

