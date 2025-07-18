Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has shared an announcement.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 53,638 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of a strategic financial maneuver to enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s robust financial health and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company, known for producing, distributing, and selling popular beverage brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries. It combines the scale of a large multinational business with local expertise, and is listed on major stock exchanges including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange.

