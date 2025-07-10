Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) just unveiled an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 53,756 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion in shares. This strategic move is intended to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to its investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that produces, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands to nearly 600 million consumers across 31 countries. The company leverages its multinational scale and local expertise to support over 4 million customers and is listed on major stock exchanges, including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange.

