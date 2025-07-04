Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) is now available.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 53,581 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program initiated in February 2025. This move, involving transactions on both US and London trading venues, is part of a broader strategy to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that produces, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. It serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries. The company is listed on major stock exchanges, including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, and London Stock Exchange, and is part of the NASDAQ 100 and FTSE 100 indices.

