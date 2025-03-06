Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) has issued an update.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 51,947 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects its strong financial position, potentially impacting its market standing and investor confidence.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that produces, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries, leveraging its multinational scale and local expertise. It is listed on major stock exchanges including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, and Spanish Stock Exchanges under the symbol CCEP.

