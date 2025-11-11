Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 103,388 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion in shares. The shares were purchased on both US and London trading venues and will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that produces, distributes, and sells some of the world’s most popular brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries. It combines the scale of a large multinational with local expertise, and is listed on multiple stock exchanges including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange.

