Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Advances Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( (CCEP) ) is now available.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced the repurchase of 107,564 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to EUR 1 billion of shares. This move is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

More about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a leading consumer goods company that manufactures, distributes, and sells popular beverage brands. The company serves nearly 600 million consumers and supports over 4 million customers across 31 countries, leveraging its multinational scale and local expertise. It is listed on major stock exchanges including Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, and Spanish Stock Exchanges under the symbol CCEP.

See more insights into CCEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue