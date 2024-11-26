Cobre Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited successfully passed all three resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including a special resolution for additional placement capacity, reflecting strong shareholder support. The results highlight investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team. This outcome may potentially influence Cobre’s future market activities and stock performance.

