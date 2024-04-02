Cobra Venture Announces Special One-Time Dividend

Cobra Venture (TSE:CBV) has released an update.

Cobra Venture Corporation has declared a special one-time dividend of $0.027 per share, payable on May 2, 2024, to shareholders of record by April 16, with a total payout of $446,951. This move reflects the company’s strong year-end financial position and a commitment to shareholder interests, while no future dividends are currently planned. Additionally, Cobra has exited an oil and gas project, resulting in a $32,357 write-down.

