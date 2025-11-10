Cobra Resources Seeks Block Listing on London Stock Exchange

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cobra Resources Plc ( (GB:COBR) ) has issued an update.

Cobra Resources PLC has applied for a block listing of 66,717,254 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, which will facilitate the issuance of shares as warrants are exercised. This move is part of Cobra’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and support its ongoing projects, including the Boland Rare Earth Project and the Manna Hill Copper Project, positioning the company for growth in the critical minerals sector.

More about Cobra Resources Plc

Cobra Resources is a South Australian critical minerals developer focused on advancing assets in the pre-production stage. The company is known for its Boland ionic rare earth discovery at the Wudinna Project, which is Australia’s only rare earth project suitable for in situ recovery mining. Cobra also expanded its portfolio with the Manna Hill Copper Project, which has potential for large-scale copper discoveries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,525,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £34.03M

