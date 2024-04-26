Cobra Resources Advances High-Grade REE Project

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.

Cobra Resources Plc has recently announced promising re-assay results which confirm high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralization over a large scale at their Boland prospect within the Wudinna Project in South Australia. These findings coincide with the successful completion of a £600,000 fundraising effort, aimed at further developing their mining strategy, particularly the low-cost in situ recovery (ISR) method. The company has drawn attention to the potential of Boland to significantly impact the cost and environmental aspects of magnet and heavy REE mining.

