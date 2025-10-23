Cobas Asset Management Increases Stake in Panoro Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Panoro Energy ASA ( (PESAF) ) has provided an update.

Cobas Asset Management, a Madrid-based investment firm, has increased its stake in Panoro Energy ASA to over 15%, acquiring 325,996 shares on October 22, 2025. This acquisition signifies a significant vote of confidence in Panoro Energy’s market position and future prospects, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

More about Panoro Energy ASA

Panoro Energy ASA operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in the development and management of energy resources, catering to the global energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 397,909

Current Market Cap: NOK2.3B

