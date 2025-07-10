Coastal Greenland Limited Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Coastal Greenland Limited ( (HK:1124) ) has issued an announcement.

Coastal Greenland Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee as of July 10, 2025. The updated terms emphasize the inclusion of independent non-executive directors and gender diversity within the committee, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and diversity. This revision could enhance the company’s decision-making processes and strengthen its governance framework, potentially impacting its industry positioning positively.

More about Coastal Greenland Limited

Coastal Greenland Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and investment, with a market emphasis on creating sustainable and environmentally friendly living spaces.

Average Trading Volume: 159,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$55.97M

For an in-depth examination of 1124 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue