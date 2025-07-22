Coast Entertainment Holdings Reports Strong FY25 Performance Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Ardent Leisure Group Ltd ( (AU:CEH) ) is now available.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited reported strong financial performance for FY25, with a notable increase in visitation and operating revenue, marking the highest revenue since FY16. Despite challenges like severe weather and macroeconomic headwinds, the company achieved double-digit growth in EBITDA and started FY26 with promising ticket sales and attendance figures. The company is also actively managing its capital, with a significant share buyback program and a strong cash position, while navigating potential regulatory challenges regarding its land development application.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CEH) stock is a Buy with a A$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardent Leisure Group Ltd stock, see the AU:CEH Stock Forecast page.

More about Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited operates in the theme parks and attractions industry, offering entertainment experiences through venues like Dreamworld, WhiteWater World, and SkyPoint. The company focuses on delivering exceptional guest experiences and has a significant presence in the consumer discretionary sector.

Average Trading Volume: 679,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$157M

For an in-depth examination of CEH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue