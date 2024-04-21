Coast Entertainment Continues Stock Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has actively engaged in its stock buy-back program, repurchasing 370,673 shares on the previous day to add to the total of 31,690,346 shares bought back to date. The buy-back, involving ordinary fully paid shares, reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital. The latest transaction was announced on April 22, 2024, as part of a routine update to the market.

