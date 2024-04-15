Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update to its on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 210,900 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day. This announcement, dated April 15, 2024, continues the company’s existing buy-back activity, following the initial notification back on August 25, 2023. Overall, the buy-back has reached an aggregate of 31,075,743 shares.

