Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 261,148 ordinary fully paid shares. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 30,814,595. The company’s announcement, dated April 12, 2024, is part of their routine market operations to reacquire shares from the open market.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.