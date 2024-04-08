Coast Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with the latest report detailing the purchase of 49,613 ordinary shares on the previous day. This transaction is a part of their market buy-back strategy, which has seen a total of 30,234,782 shares repurchased to date. Investors may view this activity as a sign of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

