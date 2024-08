Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has issued an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing they have repurchased 312,911 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 44,175,858 shares bought back to date. The announcement, dated August 13, 2024, is part of their ongoing market buy-back initiative.

