Coast Copper Expands Holdings with Copper Kettle Property Acquisition

Coast Copper Corp ( (TSE:COCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Coast Copper Corp announced the acquisition of the Copper Kettle property, strategically located between the past-producing Island Copper Mine and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.’s North Island project. This acquisition enhances Coast Copper’s positioning within a 50-kilometer trend known for porphyry copper-gold deposits, potentially boosting its exploration prospects. The Copper Kettle property, covering 2,582 hectares, is noted for its historical exploration results indicating significant copper and gold mineralization, which could impact the company’s future operations and stakeholder interests.

More about Coast Copper Corp

Coast Copper Corp is focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily targeting copper, gold, silver, and iron. The company operates mainly on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, with key projects including the Empire Mine property and the Knob Hill NW property, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 58,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.36M

For an in-depth examination of COCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com