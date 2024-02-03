CNS Pharmaceuticals Launches Public Offering for Trial Funding

CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 29, 2024, the Company initiated a public offering through a placement agency agreement, offering shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants, and Series A and B warrants, collectively referred to as Warrants. The offering price was set at $0.30 for a share and accompanying common warrants, and $0.299 for a pre-funded warrant with common warrants. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $3.7 million, intended for funding the CNS-201 trial and other corporate purposes. The company also agreed to certain restrictions on issuing new securities for specified periods post-closing and amended existing warrants subject to shareholder approval. The offering was made under a previously filed and effective Registration Statement and involved payment of fees and reimbursement of expenses to the placement agents.

