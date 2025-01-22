CNOOC Limited Updates Board of Directors Roles

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from CNOOC Limited ( (HK:0883) ).

CNOOC Limited has announced the updated list of its board of directors along with their roles and functions, effective from January 22, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance, potentially impacting strategic decisions and operational focus in the energy sector.

More about CNOOC Limited

CNOOC Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the offshore oil and gas industry. It operates with a market focus on energy production and exploration, providing essential resources in the form of hydrocarbons.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €114.8B

