CNB Financial Completes Merger with ESSA Bancorp

Essa Bancorp ( (ESSA) ) has issued an update.

On July 23, 2025, CNB Financial Corporation completed its merger with ESSA Bancorp, resulting in ESSA ceasing to exist as a separate entity. The merger extended CNB Bank’s branch network into the Northeastern Region, including the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, adding 20 community offices and bringing the total to 78 branches. ESSA’s offices will operate under the ESSA Bank brand as a division of CNB Bank. As part of the merger, ESSA’s directors and executive officers stepped down, and key ESSA leaders joined CNB’s board. The merger led to ESSA’s delisting from Nasdaq, and CNB plans to terminate ESSA’s registration and reporting obligations with the SEC. The merger is expected to enhance CNB’s strategic asset and profitability growth objectives by integrating into vibrant markets in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Essa Bancorp’s strong financial performance, characterized by consistent revenue growth and robust cash flow management, is a key strength. The technical indicators suggest a positive trend, though caution is warranted due to overbought signals. The valuation is reasonable, offering a balance of growth and income potential. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events did not impact the score.

More about Essa Bancorp

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets exceeding $8 billion, operating primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank offers a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management, to individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The bank operates 78 branches across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia, and includes various divisions such as ERIEBANK, FCBank, BankOnBuffalo, Ridge View Bank, ESSA Bank, and Impressia Bank.

