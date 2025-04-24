CMS Energy Reports Q1 2025 Earnings Increase

An announcement from CMS Energy ( (CMS) ) is now available.

On April 24, 2025, CMS Energy announced its first-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting an earnings per share of $1.01, up from $0.96 in 2024. The company reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance and expressed confidence in achieving high-end growth targets, supported by favorable outcomes in its electric rate case and ongoing customer investment projects.

Spark’s Take on CMS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMS is a Outperform.

CMS Energy’s overall stock score reflects a robust financial performance backed by strong cash flow and solid revenue growth. The positive technical indicators add to the optimism, although there is a slight overvaluation concern. The recent earnings call underscored strong future growth prospects, particularly in renewable energy and customer reliability improvements. Investors should remain aware of potential risks related to high leverage and overbought technical conditions.

More about CMS Energy

CMS Energy is a Michigan-based energy provider, primarily operating through its Consumers Energy business. The company also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

YTD Price Performance: 11.14%

Average Trading Volume: 2,670,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.04B

