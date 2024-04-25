CMR Appoints New Chairman and Expands in Morocco

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc (GB:CMRS) has released an update.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (CMR), an emerging leader in the clean energy metals sector, announces the appointment of Dominic Traynor as Non-Executive Chairman and the release of its annual financial statements for 2023. The company has made significant strides in its strategic focus on Morocco, acquiring an 80% stake in Atlantic Research Minerals and securing multiple exploration permits for copper, manganese, and other critical metals essential for the energy transition. CMR’s goal is to grow its portfolio and become a producer, with a keen eye on leveraging Morocco’s strategic position and renewable energy potential to deliver low carbon critical metals.

