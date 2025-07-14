CMON Limited Delays Scenario Analysis Report Publication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CMON Limited ( (HK:1792) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CMON Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a further delay in the publication of its Scenario Analysis Report. The delay is due to the IC Review Expert requiring additional time to conduct an interview with a responsible personnel, with the report now expected to be signed off by 31 July 2025. The company plans to update shareholders and potential investors once the report is finalized.

