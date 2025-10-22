CMON Limited Appoints New Joint Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CMON Limited ( (HK:1792) ) has shared an update.

CMON Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Chan Chiu Hung Alex as a joint company secretary, effective from October 22, 2025. Mr. Chan, who has over 28 years of experience in managing companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas, will join the current company secretary, Mr. Wong Chun Wing Samuel, in this role. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and regulatory compliance, leveraging Mr. Chan’s extensive experience and qualifications.

More about CMON Limited

Average Trading Volume: 12,053,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.6M

See more data about 1792 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue