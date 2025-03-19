CMOC Group to Hold Online Briefing for 2024 Annual Results

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) has shared an announcement.

CMOC Group Limited has announced an online briefing session for its 2024 annual results, scheduled for March 25, 2025. The session will be conducted via the SSE Roadshow platform, allowing investors to interact with the company’s leadership and discuss its performance and operations. This initiative reflects CMOC’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially enhancing investor confidence and market positioning.

More about China Molybdenum Co

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the mining industry. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metals, with a notable presence in the global market.

YTD Price Performance: 20.59%

Average Trading Volume: 15,419

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.31B

