CMI Limited Reports Financial Results Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CMI Limited ( (IN:CMICABLES) ) just unveiled an update.

CMI Limited has announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024, during a board meeting authorized by the company’s Resolution Professional. The company, which is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process initiated by Canara Bank under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, reported a net loss for the period, reflecting ongoing financial challenges. This announcement highlights the company’s current financial difficulties and its efforts to comply with regulatory requirements amid insolvency proceedings.

More about CMI Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,739

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 62.83M INR

For a thorough assessment of CMICABLES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue