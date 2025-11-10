CMG Secures Multi-Year Licensing Deal with Shell for CoFlow™

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Computer Modelling ( (TSE:CMG) ) just unveiled an update.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) has signed a multi-year software licensing agreement with Shell for its suite of simulation solutions, including CoFlow™, marking a significant milestone in their long-term collaboration. This agreement highlights the transition of CoFlow™ from a research initiative to a commercial product, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency for customers, and reinforcing CMG’s leadership in advanced simulation software.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CMG) stock is a Hold with a C$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Computer Modelling stock, see the TSE:CMG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CMG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 60 reflects strong financial performance but is weighed down by bearish technical indicators and a valuation that doesn’t fully compensate for recent negative revenue growth. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors did not influence the score.

More about Computer Modelling

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that integrates science and technology with industry expertise to address complex subsurface and surface challenges in the new energy sector. Headquartered in Calgary, AB, CMG operates worldwide with offices in major cities including Houston, Oxford, Dubai, and Rio de Janeiro.

Average Trading Volume: 252,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$426M

