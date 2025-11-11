CMC Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CMC Corporation ( (JP:2185) ) just unveiled an update.

CMC Corporation reported a decrease in net sales and operating profit for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, indicating challenges in maintaining growth. Despite this, the company saw a slight increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent and comprehensive income, suggesting some resilience in its financial performance. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders. Looking forward, CMC Corporation forecasts growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, signaling optimism about future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2185) stock is a Buy with a Yen1791.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CMC Corporation stock, see the JP:2185 Stock Forecast page.

More about CMC Corporation

CMC Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, operating in an industry where it provides specialized products or services, though specific details are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 6,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen21.01B

