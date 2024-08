Cluey Ltd (AU:CLU) has released an update.

Cluey Ltd has announced a substantial change in holdings by Thorney Technologies Ltd and its associated entities, with an increase in voting power from 16.58% to 19.96% due to a rights issue and sub-underwriting activities. The total number of shares affected by these changes amounts to 38,423,892 ordinary shares.

