Cluey Ltd Achieves Record EBITDA Amidst Strategic AI Investments

Cluey Ltd ( (AU:CLU) ) has provided an announcement.

Cluey Ltd reported its strongest-ever underlying EBITDA for Q1 FY26, despite a stable revenue of $7.4 million compared to the prior corresponding period. The company is investing heavily in AI-driven product development, aiming to launch new offerings in 2026, which is expected to strengthen its competitive position in the market. While new student enrollments and student sessions saw a decline, the company is focusing on innovation to drive future growth.

More about Cluey Ltd

Cluey Ltd operates in the education technology industry, providing tutoring services and educational programs. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance learning experiences, with a market focus on students seeking supplementary education through platforms like Cluey Learning and Code Camp.

Average Trading Volume: 71,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$26.8M

