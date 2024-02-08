CLS Holdings Celebrates City Trees’ Record Sales January 2024

CLS Holdings USA Inc (CLSH) has released an update.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. celebrated a record-breaking January 2024 for its subsidiary, City Trees, with unprecedented sales reaching over $1.1 million and a historic one-day shipment worth nearly $287,350. Despite a significant reduction in overall inventory from the previous year, the company attributes these milestones to the City Trees team’s unwavering commitment and innovative spirit, highlighting the news in a recent press release on their website.

