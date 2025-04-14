Cloudia Research Announces Shareholders’ Meeting and 2024 Financial Highlights

An announcement from Cloudia Research S.p.A. ( (IT:AGAIN) ) is now available.

Cloudia Research S.p.A. announced the publication of the notice for its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for April 29, 2025. The meeting will address the approval of the financial statements for 2024 and the allocation of profits. The company’s financial results include a notable EUR467 thousand tax credit related to listing costs. This announcement underscores Cloudia’s commitment to transparency and its strategic positioning in the digital transformation sector, potentially impacting stakeholders by highlighting financial health and growth prospects.

Cloudia Research S.p.A. is an innovative SME founded in Milan in 2016, primarily operating in Italy’s digital transformation sector. The company focuses on ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions and is increasingly concentrating on enabling technologies like Cloud and AI. It provides customized solutions to enhance operational efficiency through automated and interconnected IT management systems. Cloudia Research operates from two offices in Milan and Messina, with a training hub in collaboration with the University of Messina.

