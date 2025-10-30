Cloudflare Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Cloudflare ( (NET) ).

On October 30, 2025, Cloudflare announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue of $562.0 million, marking a 31% increase year-over-year. Despite a GAAP loss from operations of $37.5 million, the company achieved a non-GAAP income from operations of $85.9 million. The results highlight Cloudflare’s accelerating momentum and its strategic focus on innovation and execution, which are expected to expand its influence in the internet industry. Additionally, CJ Desai will step down as President of Product & Engineering on November 7, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (NET) stock is a Hold with a $238.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cloudflare stock, see the NET Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NET is a Neutral.

Cloudflare’s strong revenue growth and strategic customer expansion are key strengths, supported by robust operational progress. However, profitability challenges and valuation concerns weigh on the overall score. The technical analysis suggests potential volatility, while the earnings call indicates confidence in continued growth despite economic uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on NET stock, click here.

More about Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. is a leading company in the connectivity cloud industry, providing a range of services aimed at enhancing internet performance and security. The company focuses on innovating and executing strategies to expand its reach and influence in shaping the future business model of the Internet.

Average Trading Volume: 2,374,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $79.24B

For detailed information about NET stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue