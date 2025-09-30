Cloudbreak Pharma Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cloudbreak Pharma, Inc. ( (HK:2592) ) has provided an announcement.

Cloudbreak Pharma Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced changes to its board of directors and their roles, effective from October 2, 2025. The updated board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Dr. NI Jinsong serving as Chairman and CEO. The company has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned as members or chairpersons. These changes are expected to enhance the governance structure of Cloudbreak Pharma, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

