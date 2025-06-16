Cloud Factory Technology Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2512) ).

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited announced the results of their Annual General Meeting held on June 16, 2025. All proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and repurchase, were unanimously approved by shareholders, indicating strong support for the company’s current management and strategic direction.

Average Trading Volume: 442,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

